Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7,103.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, Upbit and Liqui. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00435013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.01152097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142094 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

