Park Lawn Corp (PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.80. 81,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $795.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.92.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.16999995858407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

