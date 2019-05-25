Pareteum (TEUM) Shares Down 8.5%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. 4,253,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,367,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pareteum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pareteum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pareteum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 80.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 996,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 80.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 996,618 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

