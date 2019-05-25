Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 53,425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,425 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $141,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 53,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.42. 2,281,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,879. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.95.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $795,926.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,227.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,618 shares of company stock worth $9,740,427. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

