Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $134.58 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,929 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $134,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. 1,419,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,961. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

