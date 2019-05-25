Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 4.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $197.77 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

