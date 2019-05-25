Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 312 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.53.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

