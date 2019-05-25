One Group Hospitality (STKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

STKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered One Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on One Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. One Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

