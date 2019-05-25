On The Beach Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30 (OTB)

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 456.60 ($5.97) on Friday. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $598.82 million and a P/E ratio of 26.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Liberum Capital started coverage on On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell acquired 2,267 shares of On The Beach Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

