Ominto (OMNT) & Radware (RDWR) Financial Comparison

Ominto (NASDAQ:OMNT) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ominto and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ominto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $234.40 million 4.51 $11.73 million $0.29 81.86

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Ominto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ominto and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ominto 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 0 4 0 3.00

Radware has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Ominto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Ominto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Ominto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ominto and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ominto N/A N/A N/A Radware 7.09% 5.54% 3.75%

Summary

Radware beats Ominto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ominto

Ominto, Inc., a global e-commerce leader, provides online Cash Back shopping and travel deals through its primary shopping platform and affiliated partner program Websites. The company at DubLi.com or at partner sites powered by Ominto.com, enables consumers to shop at their favorite stores, save with the best coupons and deals, and earn Cash Back with each purchase. The Ominto.com platform features various brand name stores and travel companies, providing Cash Back savings to consumers in approximately 120 countries. Its partner programs offer a white label version of the Ominto.com shopping and travel platform to businesses and non-profits, providing them with a professional, reliable Web presence that builds brand loyalty with their members, customers, or constituents. The company was formerly known as DubLi, Inc. and changed its name to Ominto, Inc. in June 2015. Ominto, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

