Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,378,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,243,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

