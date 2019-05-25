Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €128.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.10 ($172.21).

Shares of HOT stock opened at €110.40 ($128.37) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

