Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.38. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 392354 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OAS. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

