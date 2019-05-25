Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,766,000 after purchasing an additional 826,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 677,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,891,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after buying an additional 291,823 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.35.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 604,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

