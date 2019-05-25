Nucor Co. (NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.61. Nucor posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 764,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,731. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.84.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.