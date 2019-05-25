Novus Therapeutics Inc (NVUS) President Sells $18,597.15 in Stock

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) President Catherine C. Turkel sold 9,537 shares of Novus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $18,597.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NVUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 61,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,186. Novus Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.32.
Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 5,676.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novus Therapeutics Company Profile
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
