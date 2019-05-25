Novus Therapeutics Inc (NVUS) President Sells $18,597.15 in Stock

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) President Catherine C. Turkel sold 9,537 shares of Novus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $18,597.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 61,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,186. Novus Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 5,676.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/novus-therapeutics-inc-nvus-president-sells-18597-15-in-stock.html.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.