Notis McConarty Edward Sells 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after acquiring an additional 999,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after acquiring an additional 954,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,456,000 after acquiring an additional 180,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

