Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in PepsiCo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 334,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 80,772 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

