North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.67

News coverage about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.07 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.62 and a 1-year high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.36999994016699 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total value of C$99,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,773 shares in the company, valued at C$27,618,193.15. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.85, for a total value of C$85,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,989 shares in the company, valued at C$1,061,364.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $125,610 and have sold 27,300 shares worth $454,413.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

