NiSource Inc. (NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NiSource stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after buying an additional 3,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 17,536,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,605,000 after buying an additional 3,096,880 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after buying an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $47,499,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after buying an additional 1,551,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

