Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $44,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,142.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $787,133. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.26%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/newmont-goldcorp-corp-nem-position-decreased-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.