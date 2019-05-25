New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.67 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-5-67-million-stake-in-wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc.html.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.