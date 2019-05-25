New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $274,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,820.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $60,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,966. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-buys-1200-shares-of-semtech-co-smtc.html.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.