Neumark (NEU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,529.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Neumark has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $28,529.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded 104.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitBay, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,488,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,770,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, YoBit, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

