Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,292,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,264% from the previous session’s volume of 127,617 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

