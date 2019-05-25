Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,759,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meritor to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodger L. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.15. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 5.86%. Meritor’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Meritor Inc (MTOR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc-takes-position-in-meritor-inc-mtor.html.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.