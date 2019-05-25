Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $105,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $98.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

