Neenah Inc (NP) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neenah were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Neenah by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Neenah by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neenah by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $31,300.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares in the company, valued at $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,942 shares of company stock worth $372,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

