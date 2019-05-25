Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.81. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.41 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,111,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

