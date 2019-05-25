National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa-raises-dividend-to-0-32-per-share.html.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.