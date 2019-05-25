National Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 45,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 74,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after buying an additional 893,269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $132.80 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,831 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,955. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

