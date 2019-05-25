Mothercare (MTC) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Shares of LON MTC opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mothercare has a 1-year low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.37 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

In other Mothercare news, insider Glyn Hughes acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,861.49).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.