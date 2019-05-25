MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.78 ($117.18).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €93.70 ($108.95) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52 week high of €124.90 ($145.23). The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.