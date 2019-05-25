Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 243,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$23.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.91.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.789999995438179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

