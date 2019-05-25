Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $798,882,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

