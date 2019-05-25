Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,828 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,359,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 634.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 279,103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 268,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 443.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,407,000.
Shares of SPHD opened at $41.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $43.42.
