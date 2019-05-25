Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $3.21 million and $324.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.01262847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00066215 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,649,902,626 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.