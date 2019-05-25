Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,133 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 481,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 83,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 271,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director Craig Erlich acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at $878,661.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 6,801 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $450,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,964.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

