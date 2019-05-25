Middleby Corp (MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total value of $252,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $633,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $303,494. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,975,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Middleby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 88,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $5,865,000.

MIDD opened at $137.78 on Monday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.