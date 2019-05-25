Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $212,000 Position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (ITE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the first quarter worth $411,000.

Get SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS alerts:

Shares of BMV ITE opened at $60.72 on Friday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1089 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv-takes-212000-position-in-spdr-s-tr-bloomberg-barclays-ite.html.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.