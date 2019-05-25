Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (PFFD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv-acquires-new-holdings-in-global-x-us-preferred-etf-pffd.html.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.