Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $119,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,541,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,257,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,283,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 261,717 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 1,785,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

