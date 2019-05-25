Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MERL. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (down previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 389.45 ($5.09).

Merlin Entertainments stock opened at GBX 377.10 ($4.93) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52 week low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 415.70 ($5.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

