Meridian Bank (MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.17. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

