Mercury Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 673% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

MRCY opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,320,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $4,127,102. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mercury Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

