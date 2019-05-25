Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 810,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

