Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after buying an additional 480,571 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $227,534,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $143,308,000 after buying an additional 382,727 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,672,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

