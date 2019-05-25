Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.03 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

