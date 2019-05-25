Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pure Storage (PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Revenue disappoints due to large enterprise deals pushing out. Strong deferred revenue suggests strengthened retention rates. FY20 midpoint revenue guidance lowered by $35M despite just a $6M F1Q20 miss, makes us incrementally concerned reduced demand is due to increased price competition for select large enterprise customers. We expect the increased price competition to pass, maintain Hold rating and DCF-based 12-month price target of $22.””

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PSTG stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

