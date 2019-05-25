Maverick Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,267.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $715,146.00 and $52,267.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00429657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.01141338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.